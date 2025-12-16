Pat McCadden, Landon Hafele, Gunnar Conboy and Mace'O Phillips Strike Gold in Quebec

Published on December 16, 2025

Head Coach Pat McCadden along with forwards Landon Hafele, Gunnar Conboy and defenseman Mace'o Phillips will return to Green Bay as gold medalists from the World Junior A Challenge.

Team USA captured its second consecutive gold medal on Saturday night, defeating Canada West 5-1 in the championship game.

The United States posted a 4-1 record in the tournament, with its only loss coming in the preliminary round against Canada East by a 4-1 score.

All three Gamblers representatives appeared in all five games during the tournament, with each skater recording one assist.

Mace'o, Landon, Gunnar and Pat will return to the Resch Center on Monday December 29th for Princess and Superheroes Night against the Dubuque Fighting Saints @ 7:05pm.







