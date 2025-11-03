Tri-City's Pradel Named USHL Goaltender of the Week

KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm goaltender and Detroit Red Wings draft pick Michal Pradel has been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Goaltender of the Week for games played between October 27-November 2, the league announced Monday.

Pradel put up a combined 57 saves on 60 shots across his starts last Friday and Saturday. The Slovakia native's weekend was highlighted by stopping 22 of 23 Omaha attempts in Tri-City's 4-1 Friday home victory over the Lancers. Saturday, Pradel shut down 35 of 37 Des Moines shots, including three Buccaneer overtime breakaways, in a 3-2 Storm shootout loss.

The 2007-born player has emerged as a top USHL netminder this season. Through 13 appearances, Pradel leads the league in minutes (725) and saves (322), while ranking fifth in save percentage (.915). His goals against average (2.48) places eighth in the league.

A third round pick of Detroit (75th overall) at the 2025 NHL Draft, Pradel is competing in his second season with the Storm. Last year, as a 17-year-old for much of the campaign, Pradel logged a 9-4-0 record, 2.41 goals against average, and .899 save percentage in 14 games.

Pradel becomes the second consecutive Tri-City player to earn a USHL weekly honor. Carson Pilgrim was named USHL Forward of the Week for games played between October 20-26.

