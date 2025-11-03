USHL NEWS: Jefferis, Eichler, Pradel Named USHL Players of the Week

Published on November 3, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Trey Jefferis, Josef Eichler, and Michal Pradel have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Oct. 27 - Sunday, Nov. 2.

Forward of the Week

Trey Jefferis, Sioux City Musketeers

NCAA Commitment: Northeastern University

Recorded three goals and five points in Sioux City's set of three games in three days, leading USHL skaters in both categories with teammate Will Tomko.

Had one goal and one assist in Sioux City's loss to Lincoln on Thursday and win against the Stars on Friday, as well as a goal in the Musketeers' victory against Waterloo on Saturday.

Finished the weekend with 13 shots and a +2 rating.

Defenseman of the Week

Josef Eichler, Lincoln Stars

Led USHL defensemen in scoring with five points on one goal and four assists in the Stars' set of three games in three days.

Picked up a goal and two helpers in Lincoln's win against Sioux City on Thursday, two assists in the Musketeers' loss to the Stars on Friday, and one assist in Lincoln's overtime win against Omaha on Saturday.

Finished with a +5 rating, recording points on the power play, shothanded, and at even strength.

Goalie of the Week

Michal Pradel, Tri-City Storm

NHL Rights: Detroit Red Wings

Helped the Storm to a 1-0-0-1 (W-L-OTL-SOL) record with a 1.44 GAA and a .950 save percentage.

Turned aside 22 of 23 shots in Tri-City's 4-1 win on Friday and made 35 of 37 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss against Des Moines on Saturday.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.