The U-Show: Jason Musa Interview

Published on November 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video







Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Jason Musa of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

00:10 Players of the Week 01:37 Around the League 05:35 American Cup 06:27 World Junior A Challenge 07:32 NCAA 08:08 Commitments 08:27 NHL 08:46 Coming Up 10:18 Jason Musa Interview







United States Hockey League Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.