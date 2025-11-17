USHL Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The U-Show: Jason Musa Interview

Published on November 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video


Jonny Lazarus leads a weekly look around the USHL with an interview from Jason Musa of the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

00:10 Players of the Week 01:37 Around the League 05:35 American Cup 06:27 World Junior A Challenge 07:32 NCAA 08:08 Commitments 08:27 NHL 08:46 Coming Up 10:18 Jason Musa Interview

Check out the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Statistics

