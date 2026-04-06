The U-Show: Eric Pohlkamp Interview
Published on April 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video
Host Jonny Lazarus chats with former Cedar Rapids Roughrider and current Denver University defenseman Eric Pohlkamp!
Check out the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Statistics
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