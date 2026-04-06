USHL Cedar Rapids RoughRiders

The U-Show: Eric Pohlkamp Interview

Published on April 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video


Host Jonny Lazarus chats with former Cedar Rapids Roughrider and current Denver University defenseman Eric Pohlkamp!

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United States Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026


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