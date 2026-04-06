The U-Show: Eric Pohlkamp Interview

Published on April 6, 2026 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders YouTube Video







Host Jonny Lazarus chats with former Cedar Rapids Roughrider and current Denver University defenseman Eric Pohlkamp!







United States Hockey League Stories from April 6, 2026

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