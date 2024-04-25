The Stage Is Set to Have the Best Summer Yet in Sockville

Burlington, N.C. - The fourth year of the Burlington Sock Puppets is shaping up to be the biggest one's yet. In 2023, the team saw attendance grow to an average of 2,000 fans for the first time since the early 90s. Heading into 2024, and with the release of a second summer-collegiate team, Burlington is looking to go even bigger. Their Visit Alamance promotional schedule, the "Eras of Sockville", will feature multiple nights highlighting the trends of various decades, 9 fireworks shows, 4 specialty jerseys, and numerous giveaways throughout the summer.

May 24^ - Opening Night in Sockville

May 25^ - $1 Dogs presented by Curtis Hot Dogs

May 26^ - Memorial Day Fireworks

June 7 - Opening Night for the Burlington Sock Puppets, Friday Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance

June 8 - 60s Night; Peace, Love and Sock & Roll, T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Word Rock Drills, Special Guest; Magnolia Megan

June 9 - Kids Run the Bases

June 11^ - School's Night Out I presented by Honda Powersports

June 13^ - Thirsty Thursday, Teachers Appreciation Night presented by Alamance County Sunset Slush

June 14^ - 70s Night; Funky Friday ,Friday Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance, Special Guest; Sir Yacht

June 15 - T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Labcorp, Special Guest; Sir Yacht

June 16 - Father's Day Post-Game Catch on the Field

June 18 - School's Night Out II presented by Honda Powersports

June 19 - 'Wednesdays We Wear Pink', Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys benefiting Little Pink Houses of Hope

June 21^ - Sock Pups Woofstock, 55th Anniversary of Woodstock '69, T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Country Inn & Suites, $1 Dogs presented by Curtis Hot Dogs, Scout Night

June 22^ - 80s Night; Bark to the Future, Fireworks

June 25 - Half-Way to Christmas presented by the Salvation Army of Alamance County, Caswell County Night

June 26 - 'Wednesdays We Wear Pink', Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys benefiting Little Pink Houses of Hope

June 27 - Thirsty Thursday, Alamance Chamber Night

June 28 - Country & Agriculture Appreciation Night & Farmer Squatch Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Alamance Community College, Friday Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance, Special Guest; North Carolina's Watermelon Queen

July 2 - Stars & Stripes T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Lumos, Military Appreciation presented by ALCOVETS

July 4 - 4th of July Celebration & Largest Fireworks Show in Town presented by Lumos, Military Appreciation and Specialty Jerseys presented by ALCOVETS

July 9 - $1 Dogs presented by Curtis Hot Dogs

July 10 - Summer Splash Day Game, 'Wednesdays We Wear Pink', Breast Cancer Awareness Jerseys benefiting Little Pink Houses of Hope

July 11 - 90s Night; Straight Outta Sockville, Thirsty Thursday

July 12 - Most Magical Ballpark, Friday Fireworks presented by Visit Alamance

July 13 - 2000s Night; Keeping Up with the Sock Puppets, Burned CD Giveaway

July 14 - Kids Run the Bases

July 16^ - $1 Dog Night presented by Curtis Hot Dogs

July 18 - College Game Night, Thirsty Thursday

July 19 - 2010s Night; RIP Vine & Social Interaction Night

July 20 - Heroes Night & Touch-A-Truck presented by Triad Heroes

July 21 - Kids Run the Bases

July 26^ - 2020s Night; PAWty Time, Toilet Paper Stress Ball Giveaway

July 27^ - Sockville Olympics, Fireworks

July 30 - Fan Appreciation Night

^Denotes Sock Pups Games (not Affiliated with the Appalachian League, Burlington Sock Puppets)

