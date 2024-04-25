Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2024 Promotional Schedule

April 25, 2024 - Appalachian League (ApL)

Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced their promotional nights for the 2024 season. The Doughboys are ready to bring the fun to Johnson City this summer. The 2024 season will feature a myriad of fun promotional nights, giveaways and more for fans to experience.

The season gets started off with a bang, as opening night is the first Dollar Day Tuesday of the season, and features a 2024 magnet schedule giveaway, presented by Knoxville TVA Employee Credit Union.

The first of four specialty jerseys the players will wear comes on June 5 with their brand-new Doughboys digital camo jersey. On Saturday, June 14, it is Make A Wish night, featuring another specialty jersey on field. Following the game is the first of three postgame firework shows presented by the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The fun continues that weekend with a crowd favorite, Star Wars night on June 15. The following day, fans can spend Father's Day with the Doughboys as they will have pre-game catch on the field opportunity with dad.

June rounds out strong with Scooby Doo Night on June 22. The Doughboys will be featuring one-of-a-kind Scooby Doo jerseys and solving mysteries all night long. Closing out the weekend will be a petting zoo. Fans can see some of their favorite animals, courtesy of Funny Farms. Princesses in the Park returns June 28, followed by Margaritaville night on June 29. The night will conclude with a postgame concert by the Bary Jolly Island Party Band.

The fun does not slowdown in July, as Johnson City will host 15 games in the month.

The Doughboys will celebrate Independence Day on July 3, wearing camo jerseys. Following the game will be the second fireworks spectacular of the season brought to you by Ballad Health. On July 5, the Doughboys will host Honky Tonk Night followed by a post-game concert presented by Tiebreakers. On July 13, the Doughboys will premiere the fourth specialty jersey of the season on Johnson City Connect night! Get to the ballpark early, as t-shirts will be given away at the gate.

The final fireworks show of the season is July 26, and it is also Salute to Heroes Night sponsored by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. July 27 will be a popular date, as it flaunts a Rocky the Bat Dog bobblehead giveaway presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union. The final game of the season, July 30, will give back to the fans with fan appreciation night.

Every week the Doughboys will have Dollar Days on Monday and Tuesday, All-You-Can Eat Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday and Sound off Saturday.

Single-game tickets go on sale May 1. The 2024 schedule and information regarding single-game tickets, season tickets, mini-plans, groups and suites can be found online at jcdoughboys.com, or by calling the Doughboys Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

