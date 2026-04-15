The Spot Kick Saved by Shakes!
Published on April 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC YouTube Video
Ihsan Sacko scored a pair of goals in either half to lead Phoenix Rising FC to a 3-0 victory against New Mexico United at Phoenix Rising Stadium while Kristopher Shakes made a handful of saves. The hosts took their first win in the USL Championship this season while ending New Mexico's two-game winning streak.
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