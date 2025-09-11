The People Have Spoken: USL League One Week 27 Goal of the Week: Juan Carlos Obregon Jr.

Published on September 11, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Westchester SC YouTube Video













United Soccer League One Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.