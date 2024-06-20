'The Most Special Year of My Life': Firkus Dominates on Warriors' Run to Title

Moose Jaw, Sask. - The Firkus Circus was an award-winning blockbuster this season.

Jagger Firkus put together one of the best individual seasons in Moose Jaw Warriors' history as he helped the team to its most successful season ever.

"It's sunk in a little bit, but I don't think really for the most part yet," Firkus said. "It's a year that I'll look back on for the rest of my life and just be so proud of it."

The special season was capped off in the most incredible way for Firkus and the Warriors with the organization's first WHL championship and a trip to the 2024 Memorial Cup.

Firkus said he won't forget the run that the team put together.

"It was the most special year of my life, it was just such a fun year, we came to the rink with the mentality to get better, but at the same time, we just had so much fun," he said.

Firkus led the Canadian Hockey League in scoring with 126 points in 63 games during the regular season, while setting a career-high in goals with 61 and assists with 65.

That led to him becoming just the second Warrior to win the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the WHL Player of the Year and the first to ever win the David Branch CHL Player of the Year award.

"It's obviously good to get recognized for something like that," Firkus said. "When you're there, you get to see who's on that trophy, it's cool to be alongside all those big names."

After leading the Warriors in scoring in back-to-back seasons, Firkus took his game to another level this season, averaging two points per game.

The Seattle Kraken prospect also etched his name in the Warriors' record book, becoming the fourth highest scoring player in franchise history and sitting second in goals at the end of the season.

Firkus kept his dominance going in the post-season where he led the WHL in scoring again with 14 goals and 32 points in 20 games.

He finished the Warriors' run to the Ed Chynoweth Cup as the team's all-time leading scorer with 30 goals and 65 points in 40 career playoff games.

"Throughout my last four years here, I've grown every single year and this year, I took a big stride as well, and not only just for the points wise, but obviously trying to be a pro next year and get the mentality that you need to play like a pro," Firkus said.

Going into the offseason, Firkus will have his sights set on making the jump to the National Hockey League next season with the Kraken, who selected him in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Firkus said his focus will be on putting on weight and getting stronger to compete at the pro level.

"It's obviously a big jump," he said. "I want to make sure I can go into camp and be a player that doesn't go unnoticed."

