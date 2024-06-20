2024 NHL Draft Profile: Diego Buttazzoni

June 20, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Diego Buttazzoni enjoyed a fruitful season in the Rose City, posting a career-best 29 goals and 55 points in 67 regular-season games. He opened his second WHL campaign with points in 14 straight contests, the longest streak to open a season in Winterhawks history in nearly 30 years. The Langley, B.C. native was equally as effective in the 2024 Playoffs, posting nine points in 18 games and he scored the Hawks' first goal in the WHL Championship Series. After a terrific sophomore season, the 18-year-old is hopeful to hear his name called at The Sphere in Vegas later this month.

WHERE HE RANKS:

#134 - NHL Central Scouting (North American Skaters)

Honorable Mention - EliteProspects

