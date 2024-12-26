The Miami Football Club Announces Roster Updates

December 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the following roster updates in conclusion of the 2024 USL Championship season.

Defender Daniel Barbir has been transferred to Lexington Sporting Club ahead of their first season in the USL Championship.

The following options have not been extended for 2025:

Gabriel Cabral (M)

Isaac Zuleta (F)

Daniel Gagliardi (GK)

Mutual contract terminations have been reached for:

Luisinho (F)

Rocco Genzano (F)

Miami FC would like to thank these players for their time and commitment to the club and wish them the best in their future endeavors.

Additional roster and technical staff announcements will follow in the near future.

