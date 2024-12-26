New Mexico United to Host Open Tryout for 2025 USL Championship Team

December 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce that the club will be hosting an Open Tryout ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The tryout will be held at the Mesa del Sol Soccer Complex on Saturday, January 11th. Males, ages 17 and above, are eligible to try out, and can register at http://newmexicoutd.leagueapps.com/events/4466179-2025-new-mexico-united-open-tryout.

