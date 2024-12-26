New Mexico United to Host Open Tryout for 2025 USL Championship Team

Sports stats



New Mexico United

New Mexico United to Host Open Tryout for 2025 USL Championship Team

December 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
New Mexico United News Release


Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce that the club will be hosting an Open Tryout ahead of the 2025 USL Championship season. The tryout will be held at the Mesa del Sol Soccer Complex on Saturday, January 11th. Males, ages 17 and above, are eligible to try out, and can register at http://newmexicoutd.leagueapps.com/events/4466179-2025-new-mexico-united-open-tryout.
Check out the New Mexico United Statistics

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...

United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 26, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central