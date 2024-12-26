Phoenix Rising Live: January 9, 2025

Phoenix Rising Live: January 9, 2025

December 26, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release


Join Phoenix Rising Play-By-Play Analyst Killian McClatchey at Peddle Haus, Tempe, for the first public appearance of new Phoenix Rising FC Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah.

Phoenix Rising is hosting a Town Hall-style open forum on Thursday, January 9, at Walter Station, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

The evening's discussion will be led by Phoenix Rising Play-By-Play Analyst Killian McClatchey, and will feature new Phoenix Rising FC Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. Come ask questions and get to know the new gaffer.

