The Jersey Diners Win Best Alternate Identity of 2024 at MiLB Awards Show

September 30, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Jersey Diners have won 2024's "Best Alternate Identity" at the MiLB Awards Show. The award was voted on by fans online and announced by MiLB Awards Show hosts Matt Vasgersian and Cole Tucker on MLB Network's airing of the show on Monday, September 30.

"We are beyond excited and honored that the Jersey Diners were named the 'Best Alternate Identity of the Year' by MiLB and fans around the country," said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "Our staff, led by Hal Hansen on the rebrand, did a tremendous job with every aspect of the promotion. From the eye-catching logos and merchandise, all the way to the execution of the gameday experience for fans, the Jersey Diners were unlike anything I've ever seen and I couldn't be prouder of everyone here."

The Patriots created the Jersey Diners identity to celebrate the historic and cultural significance of the diner in New Jersey. The logos were created by Ryan Foose of Fooser Sports Designs to highlight the bright neon coloring in blue and pink for the classic diner feel. The main logo pays tribute to the exterior of an old-fashioned diner with "Jersey Diners" written in pink script. The jersey is neon blue with the main logo across the chest with pink piping. The numbers on the back are pink with a white outline. The sleeves have pink and white checkers as well logos featuring a drawing of a vintage diner boxcar on one side and a Patriots secondary head logo on the other with the Diners' color scheme. The tri-color hat (blue, pink and white) is highlighted by a coffee mug mascot emblazoned on the front.

From the moment the rebrand was launched publicly at an exclusive Season Ticket Holders event at Park 22 Diner in January, the identity received a tremendous amount of media exposure, gaining millions of impressions and engagement through regional television segments and viral social media posts from some of the most significant news outlets and personalities in the country.

From the launch date through the final Jersey Diners game on August 11 th, the Jersey Diners made up 37.5% of Patriots merchandise sales and contributed to a 51% increase in sales over last year. This has led to the single best retail year in the 25-year history of the Patriots and the three Jersey Diners games rank #1, #2, and #4 in all-time single gameday sales.

Sponsorship revenue also saw a significant lift, as the team created partnerships ranging from the first ever sponsorship commitment by the iconic 168-year-old Taylor Provisions Company (Taylor Pork Roll) as the program's title sponsor and 14 family-owned diners throughout the state. Additionally, a Diner Passport was created to encourage fans to visit all diner partners for the chance to win exclusive merchandise not available in the Team Store.

For three games, the Patriots played as the Jersey Diners and transported fans to the golden era of diners. Vintage cars were displayed outside the ballpark, 50's and 60's music was exclusively played throughout each game and classic diner staples like Disco Fries (with cheese and gravy) and the Happy Waitress Special (Grilled Cheese with tomato and bacon) were available at concessions.

One of the many highlights at the ballpark was a mini diner on the concourse giving fans the chance to win free pork roll sandwiches, disco fries, sodas and milkshakes, while spending three innings at the two diner booths custom made to match the branding's vibrant colors.

The three Jersey Diners games saw an average increase of 42% in attendance compared to other Patriots games this season.

"Seeing what began as a simple idea over two years ago come to fruition and be so well-received exceeded all of our expectations," said Hansen, the team's Senior Director of Sales and Marketing. "Managing all aspects of the promotion since its inception was one of the most fulfilling projects of my professional career. The flawless execution by our staff made it that much more rewarding."

With the rebrand's success, the Patriots are looking to build on the success of the Jersey Diners and expand the program in 2025.

This is the second year of the MiLB Awards Show and the second award connected to Somerset, as former pitcher Drew Thorpe was awarded MiLB Pitching Prospect of the Year in 2023.

