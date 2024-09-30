Tent Sale, Event Center Public Tours and More this Sunday

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies will host their annual tent sale, public tours of the Redner's Event Center, along with a season-ticket party and more for fans on Sunday, October 6, beginning at 10 a.m.

The event center will also be open to the public for tours from 10-11 a.m. in partnership with the City of Reading Stadium Commission. Parking for tours is available in the new parking lot off of R-Phils Drive and guests may enter into the Redner's Event Center entrance facing Route 61.

The tent sale is scheduled from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. and is free and open to all fans to attend. It will feature 30% off all merchandise, signage, game-used memorabilia and much more. There will additionally be an auction of the Fightin Phils home pinstripe jerseys, which will end October 6, featuring signed jerseys from Phillies No. 1 Prospect Aidan Miller and No. 3 Prospect Justin Crawford. Fans can bid on the jerseys HERE.

Additionally, season ticket holders are invited to the end-of-season party from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. Season-ticket members are also invited to tour the Redner's Event Center.

Both the Plaza Grill and Yuengling Hometown Tap Room will be open for fans and season-ticket holders to enjoy during the event. Fans can enjoy their favorite concession items, beer and much more for one final time in 2024. There will also be live music for fans to enjoy in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

