"The Inside Pitch" Returns this Evening on CJNU 93.7 FM

WINNIPEG, MB - "The Inside Pitch", the official off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns this evening on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The program, hosted by Goldeyes broadcaster Trevor Curl, will air from 7:00 - 8:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

Wednesday's show will feature a pair of returnees from the 2023 Goldeyes roster, outfielder Miles Simington and infielder Dayson Croes.

Simington (pronounced SIHM-ing-ton) joined the Goldeyes in late June after beginning his professional career with the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League. In 47 games with Winnipeg, the 24-year-old hit .329 with four home runs, ten doubles, and 21 runs batted in.

Hailing from Kankakee, Illinois, Simington played college baseball at Purdue University (West Lafayette, Indiana) and the University of South Alabama (Mobile, Alabama).

Croes (pronounced KROOZ) hit .351 in 2023, good for fourth in the American Association, while his 135 hits were best in the league. He was named Rookie Position Player of the Year, as well as the circuit's post-season All-Star third baseman.

The native of Noord, Aruba was second on the club with 67 runs batted in and 41 bases on balls and tied for second on the team with two triples. He struck out just 36 times in 439 plate appearances. From May 14 to June 13, Croes hit safely in 25 consecutive games - the longest streak in the loop in 2023.

Prior to joining the Goldeyes, the 23-year-old played three seasons at Quincy University (Quincy, Illinois) batting .388 with 20 home runs and 120 RBIs in 119 career games.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2024 Inside Pitch Remaining Airdates

Wednesday, February 7

Wednesday, February 21

Wednesday, March 6

Wednesday, March 20

Wednesday, April 10

Wednesday, April 24

Wednesday, May 1

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

