The Inside Pitch Returns Monday

April 1, 2022







WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns Monday, April 4th on CJNU 93.7 FM.

The Inside Pitch airs live from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time.

Monday's guests include Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' infielder Ian Sagdal, and American Association Deputy Commissioner Josh Buchholz.

Forney heads into his 17th year as Goldeyes' manager and his 26th overall within the organization. During his first 16 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .542 winning percentage, 12 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2011 and again in 2020.

Sagdal signed with the Goldeyes in February after playing six seasons in the Washington Nationals' organization. The Wenatchee, Washington native was voted an all-star three times in the affiliated minors, and has averaged 38 doubles per 162 games as a professional.

Buchholz has overseen the American Association's day-to-day operations since 2018 after previously serving as general manager of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks. Buchholz was voted Northern League Executive of the Year three times and was on Fargo-Moorhead's staff for all five of their Northern League championships.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on CJNU 93.7 FM, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2022 Inside Pitch Remaining Dates

Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 18th

Monday, May 2nd

(all shows air from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

