"THE HERO ON HOME SOIL!!!"
Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video
Kyle Linhares' 88th-minute strike grabbed all three points for One Knoxville SC as it took down the Charlotte Independence 2-1 at Covenant Health Park on Saturday night after Eli Conway and Souaibou Marou exchanged goals in the opening half.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026
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