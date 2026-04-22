"THE HERO ON HOME SOIL!!!"

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Kyle Linhares' 88th-minute strike grabbed all three points for One Knoxville SC as it took down the Charlotte Independence 2-1 at Covenant Health Park on Saturday night after Eli Conway and Souaibou Marou exchanged goals in the opening half.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026

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