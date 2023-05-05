The Force is With the Revs in Takedown of 'Stormer Empire

(Lancaster, Pa.): The York Revolution earned their first series win of the season, beating the Lancaster Barnstormers 5-3 at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Thursday evening. Six pitchers combined to keep the Barnstormers at bay while Drew Mendoza drove in four as the Revs took the final two games of the series. York returns home from its season-opening road swing with a 3-3 record and will host Staten Island in the 2023 home opener at WellSpan Park on Friday night.

The York defense made an immediate impact in the first as Jacob Rhinesmith saved a run on a diving catch toward the right field line, robbing Kelly Dugan of an RBI to keep things scoreless.

The offense went to work in the second as the Revs got a leadoff hit from Trey Martin who stole second. Troy Stokes Jr. worked a walk, and both scored on a Mendoza double to left center field that got beyond everyone and went to the wall. Alexis Pantoja drove in Mendoza with a double to the same left center field gap as the Revs built an early 3-0 lead.

Ariel Sandoval homered to deep left center field off Revs spot starter J.P. Woodward in the bottom of the second to make it a 3-1 game.

Martin reached on a two-out single to keep the third inning alive, stole another bag, and after another walk to Stokes Jr., scored as Mendoza singled to right to increase the lead to 4-1.

Woodward was touched for a two-out RBI single by Dugan in the bottom of the third but gave the Revs a big lift in his first career start, going 2.2 innings and exiting with a 4-2 lead.

With two outs in the fifth, Stokes Jr. walked for the third time to keep the inning alive and was once again doubled in by Mendoza on a drive to left that was lost in the twilight, increasing York's lead to 5-2. Mendoza ended the night with four RBI on a 3-for-4 effort at the plate.

Tom Sutera (1-0) earned the win in his second outing of the season, working 3.1 scoreless innings in relief on just two hits while striking out three.

Tasker Strobel came in for the seventh inning and struck out two but gave up a two-out RBI single up the middle to Melvin Mercedes to trim the lead tighter at 5-3. Will Carter entered and struck out Dugan to get out of the inning with no further damage.

Blake Rogers pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing just an infield single. He has retired nine of ten batters faced in three outings on the season.

Victor Capellan came on in the ninth and shut the door, notching his second save of the season by retiring the side in order with two punch outs.

Brandyn Sittinger (0-2) took the loss for Lancaster, needing 100 pitches to complete four innings. He was touched for four runs on seven hits.

The Revs now get set for the home opener on Friday as the Staten Island FerryHawks come to WellSpan Park. The night includes a Fanny Pack Giveaway presented by Give Local York to the first 1,000 fans. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Mendoza's four RBI marks the third four-RBI performance by a Revs hitter over the last two nights, as Trent Giambrone and Alejandro Rivero both drove in four in Wednesday's victory. Sutera's 3.1 innings marked his longest outing since the 2021 season when he was a member of the Philadelphia Phillies organization. York went 3-for-10 with runners in scoring position and is now 11-for-29 (.379) in that department over the last two nights after a 5-for-35 start. Martin picked up his second multi-steal performance in the first six games.

