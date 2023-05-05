Blue Crabs Pitching Staff Slows Down Honey Hunters

May 5, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







(Waldorf) The sun was out, the young kids from the surrounding schools were in attendance, and the Blue Crabs took the field against the Gastonia Honey Hunters for the final game of a three-game series.

The game's first run came off the bat of Blue Crabs right fielder Braxton Lee, as he crushed a double over Lamar Briggs's head in right field to score Jack Sundberg to make it 1-0. The Crabs would take on a few more in the third from a David Harris sacrifice fly and an Alex Crosby scorching ground ball down the right field line. Southern Maryland had built up a 3-0 lead.

Starter Mitch Lambson was pitching lights out for the Blue Crabs through five innings, allowing no runs and just one hit. Gastonia finally scored from Scott Manea as he drove in a run from a fielder's choice, and they scored another run from Luis Curbelo as he blooped one into right center and cut the lead 3-2.

Southern Maryland tacked on one more run after the error by Zach Jarrett on Fox Semones's second hit of the day, sending K.C. Hobson home from first base to make it 4-2.

Isaac Mattson and Andre Scrubb combined for two scoreless innings to bridge Mitch Lambson to a second-straight win to start the 2023 campaign; Scrubb locked down his third save of the year in the same amount of opportunities.

With the win for the Crabs, their record is now 4-2 as they salvage a win from the series. The weekend series will cap off a nine-game home stand with the Charleston Dirty Birds coming into town. Daryl Thompson is slated to make the start in game one.

The game starts at 6:35; fans can purchase tickets online at SoMDBlueCrabs.com or stream the game on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.