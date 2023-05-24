The Famous Cow Joins Clark the Lark

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks announce a new partnership with Chick-Fil-A Bismarck. To commemorate the two brands coming together, a new ticket package is only available for the Sunday, June 11 Larks game against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

Chick-Fil-A Bismarck believes that Sundays are meant for spending time with friends and family so they aren't open. The Chick-Fil-A "Friends & Family Package" brings the family together for a Sunday Larks game and provides a Medium Chicken Sandwich meal to eat together also.

The Chick-Fil-A Friends & Family Package features a $168 value but only costs a family of 4 $75. Included are four tickets, four Larks hats, and four delicious medium-sized chicken sandwich meals.

The meal vouchers included in the package can only be redeemed at the Bismarck Chick-Fil-A location and are not valid for use at the game or on Sundays.

The "Friends and Family Package" tickets can only be purchased in packages of four, providing the perfect opportunity for a memorable outing with family or friends.

Fans can secure a Sunday at the ballpark together, four hats, and four Chick-Fil-A Meals using the promo code "CHICK-FIL-A" at larkstickets.com. Less than 50 families can take advantage of this offer with less than 200 tickets available.

