Pit Spitters 2023 Roster out Now

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters have announced their roster for the 2023 season, highlighted by a combination of Michigan talent from across the state along with talented prospects from some of the most competitive programs in NCAA Baseball.

"We've got some great local talent in the roster this year," said Pit Spitters Field Manager, Josh Rebandt. "Fans can also expect a high caliber product on the field this season with some high energy, impressive players who are developing themselves for their upcoming college seasons and future baseball opportunities. With the recent debut of former Great Lakes Resorter (The Resorter's were the second Traverse City team fielded during the 2020 season), Gavin Stone, to an MLB roster, we are proving that the culture we have developed in Traverse City is helping these kids move on to professional careers and crack Major League rosters. I love knowing that Pit Spitters fans could see future big leaguers right here at Turtle Creek Stadium every summer."

Headlining this year's roster is a stacked line-up of instate talent. The roster includes some hyper-local flavor as well, with Traverse City native, Ty McKinstry, joining the team as a temporary player.

Headlining this year's Pit Spitters team will be returners C, Colin Summerhill (Northern Illinois), RHP, Anthony Ramirez (Stanislaus State), and SS, Camden Traficante (Embry Riddle). In total, the 2023 roster will see 14 players returning for a second or third season in Traverse City. Also returning to the Pit Spitters Roster this season:

RHP Nate Blain (Madonna University)

RHP Easton Johnson (Iowa Central Community College)

RHP Mitch White (Cincinnati)

RHP Jake Michel (Richmond)

RHP Joe Horoszko (Wittenberg) TEMP

RHP Aaron Forrest (Doane)

OF Brendan Summerhill (Arizona)

RHP Carson Fischer (Davenport University) TEMP

OF/C Evan Orzech (St. Xavier)

IF Glenn Miller (Eastern Michigan University)

RHP/3B/1B Hayden Jatczak (Saginaw Valley State)

In addition to strong representation from local talent, Rebandt has also recruited an impressive class of high prospect players from around the country. With several of these programs currently ranked in the NCAA top 25, it would not be a surprise to see a number of these players and their teams compete for Conference and Regional Tournament titles as they chase a College World Series title in 2023.

RHP Nathan Dvorsky (Clemson University)

IF Jack Crighton (Clemson University)

LHP Drew Blake (Oklahoma State University)

C Trey Newman (Arizona State)

OF Parker Brosius (Georgia Tech University)

LHP Noah Samol (Georgia Tech University)

OF Andrew Mannelly (Wofford College)

IF Cooper Erikson (Wofford College)

SS Dylan Carey (University of Nebraska)

OF/1B/C Zach Johnson (University of Nebraska)

RHP Dylan Kerbow (Texas State University)

RHP Colby Diaz (Texas State University)

LHP Nick Powers (Michigan State University)

Rounding out the Pit Spitters Pitching Staff will be:

RHP Hayden Brown (Jamestown University)

RHP Nico Saldias (St. Xavier University)

RHP Ethan Foley (Reinhardt)

RHP Josh Lanham (Lenoir Rhyne) TEMP

RHP Logan McCleery (St. Xavier) TEMP

LHP Evan Waters (Central Michigan)

RHP Jayden Dentler (Northwood University) TEMP

LHP Jack Snow (Davenport University) TEMP

RHP Ty McKinstry (Davenport University) TEMP

Wrapping up the defense is 1st Baseman, Kyle Hayes (Kirkwood Community College) TEMP, OF Blake Bean (Lenoir Rhyne) TEMP, SS Riley Frost (North Georgia) TEMP, IF Devin Hukill (Ashland) TEMP and OF Cole Prout (Central Michigan University).

Additionally, Colin Summerhill will be joined by three catchers: Brendan Guciardo (Grand Valley State) TEMP, Trey Newman (Arizona State), and Tyler Minnick (Georgia Tech University).

"This community loves baseball and Josh has put together an incredible, winning program," said General Manager, Jacqueline Holm. "With a solid core returning, and the mix of strong pitching and formidable defense he's created, this team is sure to have a shot at bringing the Northwoods League Championship title back to Traverse City this summer!" In their first four seasons, the Pit Spitters have won the Northwoods League Championship twice, both in 2019 and 2021.

The Pit Spitters begin their 5th season on Monday, May 29, at home against the Rockford Rivets. Season ticket packages are on sale now, and individual tickets and promotions will be released April 12, 2023. For more information about group outings and season ticket packages, please visit the Pit Spitters web site, www.PitSpitters.com or call (231) 943-0100.

