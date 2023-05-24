Unveiling the Stadium Updates: Elevating the Fan Experience in 2023

Rockford, Illinois - As opening day is just a week away, there's a lot of things that will be new to the eyes of the Rockford Rivet fans. One of the biggest changes is behind the scenes. The Rockford Rivets are under new ownership that has brought a new and improved vision to The Rivets Stadium.

For the past week a power washing company has been out at the stadium and Rivets staff have been painting all around the stadium to give a fresh new look to the new Budweiser zone, the stadium club, the Bucciferro family fun zone and the dugouts.

The first thing fans might notice as they walk up to the gates are the new and improved banners on the outside of the stadium. On top of the new banners is a brand new stadium sticker map located by will call. The new map will show you all the new additions to Rivets Stadium.

One of the newest additions is the Home Plate Club, taking the place of last year's team store. The Home Plate Club is welcome to all parties and includes special seating, an open bar and the best spot in the stadium to watch some Rivets baseball.

Out in right field is the freshly painted Budweiser Zone also known as the Bud Zone where you can book your group outings. In the Bud Zone you can find yard games and various seating with a great view.

You can find the new kid zone on the right side of the stadium next to the newly painted white Bucciferro fun shack which is sponsored by the Bucciferro family. The family fun zone consists of a fun space for the little ones with bounce houses and more kid friendly activities.

Don't forget to pick up your brand new merchandise at the new team store just left as you walk through the gates!

The team is stoked to have our opening day in less than 7 days. Still need to grab your tickets? Buy those here: https://northwoodsleague.com/rockford-rivets/tickets/ticket-options/single-game-tickets/

