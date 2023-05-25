The Emeralds Come Up Short In Game 2 Against Everett

The Emeralds lose to the Everett Aquasox by a final score of 3-2. The Emeralds now move to 22-18 on the season and the series against the Aquasox is tied up at 1-1. Eugene remains in first place in the Northwest League with a 0.5 games ahead of second place, Spokane.

The Aquasox were able to strike first early tonight in the first inning after Walking Cabrera hit his fifth double of the season on a ground ball to left field which forced two runners to cross the plate.

The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the sixth inning when Jared Dupere hit his fifth home run of the season to left center field and tied the game up. The Emeralds continued to put runners on base, but wasn't able to take advantage of it as they were 2-for-14 with runners in scoring postion.

In the top of the eighth inning, Ben Ramirez hit his fifth home run of the season over the right-center field wall to take the lead, but the Emeralds started to make things interesting in the bottom of the ninth.

It started with Damon Dues when he singled on a ground ball to right field, and then later stole his 10th base of the season to get one base farther. Shortly after, Grant McCray singled on a line drive to right field, and pushed Dues to third.

Aeverson Arteaga struck out a foul tip, but Victor Bericoto still had two outs to work with. But, Bericoto flied out into a double play in center field, and the Aquasox's center fielder Walking Cabera threw it to home and tagged Dues out to end the game.

Matt Mikulski started on the mound for the Emeralds tonight. He made a short outing as he only lasted three innings after giving up three hits and two earned runs, but struck out six in the meantime. Ben Madison relieved him in the fourth inning and didn't give up a run or a hit and struck out five in the two innings he was on the mound.

Tyler Weber was given the loss tonight to make his record 3-1 on the season. In three innings, he allowed two hits and gave up one earned run and paired it with two strikeouts.

Carson Whisenhunt will be on the bump for the Emeralds tomorrow for game 3 of the six-game series. Whisenhunt's ERA still remains under one, and he will lead Eugene as they look to bounce back at 6:35 pm.

