"THE DROUGHT IS OVER!!!!!"

Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video







Peter Wilson scored a stoppage-time equalizer to earn Oakland Roots SC a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon after Peter-Lee Vassell had put the visitors ahead late in the first half.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.