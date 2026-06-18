"THE DROUGHT IS OVER!!!!!"
Published on June 18, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots SC YouTube Video
Peter Wilson scored a stoppage-time equalizer to earn Oakland Roots SC a 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion FC at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum on Wednesday afternoon after Peter-Lee Vassell had put the visitors ahead late in the first half.
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