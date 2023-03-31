The Doctor Is In: Sam Travis Returns

March 31, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the signing of first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis. He begins his second season with the Ducks and ninth in professional baseball.

"I'm excited to get back to Long Island and play some competitive baseball again," said Travis. "The fans, front office and clubhouse staff really make it a special place to play. I'm ready to do everything I can to help this team win games."

Travis, who goes by the nickname Doctor Chill, spent the 2022 season with the Ducks, playing in 83 games. He posted a .310 batting average, good for sixth-best in the Atlantic League, along with nine home runs, 68 RBIs, 47 runs, 100 hits, 19 doubles and a .368 on-base percentage. He finished the season tied for third on the team in RBIs and fifth in total bases (146). The Chicago native hit safely in his first 13 games of the season and reached base safely in 15 consecutive games to begin the year. He tore it up during the month of June, ranking third in the ALPB with 26 RBIs and fourth with a .362 batting average and 34 hits. Travis then reached base safely in his final 16 games played during the season before suffering a season-ending injury in August.

The 29-year-old has three seasons of Major League experience with the Boston Red Sox from 2017-19. In 111 games, he batted .230 with seven homers, 24 RBIs, 35 runs, 59 hits, 13 doubles and one triple. The Indiana University alum was named an MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2015 and earned Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star honors that same season with the Salem Red Sox. In addition to his time in the Red Sox organization, he spent the 2021 season with Triple-A Tacoma in the Seattle Mariners system, totaling 11 homers, 41 RBIs and 71 hits in 71 games. Travis was originally selected by the Red Sox in the second round of the 2014 amateur draft.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.