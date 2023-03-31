Latest Sneak Peek Reveals Sweet Promotions in Revs' Sweet 16 Season

(York, Pa.) - Most of the time, the one celebrating a Sweet 16 receives the cool stuff, but the York Revolution often does things a bit out of the norm.

In the latest preview of its Sweet 16 season, York's professional baseball team today unveiled more giveaways, another auction, and special weekends coming up at WellSpan Park.

The giveaways will start the very day the team opens at home, with Give Local York sponsoring Revolution fanny packs for the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Friday May 5.

Later, WellSpan Health will celebrate Revolution mascot DownTown's birthday by sponsoring bobbleheads for the first 1,000 people there for the party presented by Give Local York on August 4. The bobblehead depicts the fuzzy fan favorite in the grapes costume seen during each game's running of the WellSpan Fruit Race, a York baseball tradition since the team's founding.

WellSpan will also sponsor five Wellness Weekends and use each to bring greater attention to a health issue and the resources available to the York community from its leading health care provider. May 12 to 14 will put the focus on mental health, June 2 to 4 will celebrate patients' victories over cancer, and July 21 to 23 will be all about technology and STEM in medical applications. August 4 to 6 will shine the spotlight on pediatrics just as local kids and their families prepare to return to school, and the games from September 8 to 10 will highlight heart and vascular health.

If game-worn items are your thing, the York Revolution Fan Club has you covered with an August 26 auction of player hats. Fans who place the winning bids on their favorite players' hats through an auction app will pick up the caps - and players' autographs - after the game.

"There's always so much more than a game going on at WellSpan Park," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "From giveaways to sharing of information and resources to celebrations of our community, Revs Time is about York, the great people supporting our team and community, and the people who make it such a great place to live, work, and play."

For tickets and the complete promotional schedule, visit www.yorkrevolution.com.

