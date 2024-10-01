The Dirty Dozen: 12 Indians Alums in MLB Playoffs
October 1, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Spokane Indians News Release
The quest for baseball's ultimate prize begins now. A dozen Indians alums spread across ten contenders will compete in this year's MLB Postseason, which kicks off today with the first four games of the Wild Card round.
The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres both have a pair of former Spokane Indians players while the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers each boast a lone representative from the Lilac City.
A full list of former Spokane players and coaches in this year's postseason can be found below:
Atlanta Braves
Jesse Chavez
Cleveland Guardians
Sandy Alomar Jr. (First Base Coach), Emmanuel Clase
Detroit Tigers
Joey Cora (Third Base Coach)
Houston Astros
Gary Pettis (Third Base Coach)
Kansas City Royals
Cole Ragans
Los Angeles Dodgers
Will Ireton (Shohei Ohtani Interpreter)
New York Mets
Reed Garrett
New York Yankees
Jose Trevino
Philadelphia Phillies
Kevin Long (Hitting Coach)
San Diego Padres
Martín Pérez, Jurickson Profar
Each of the past three World Series winners featured at least one former Indians player on their roster - - including five on last year's Texas Rangers squad - while the last Fall Classic without an Indians alum on the title-winning team was 2020. The most recent member of the Indians in the playoffs is Emmanuel Clase (2018) while Gary Pettis suited up for Spokane over four decades ago in 1982.
POSTSEASON SCHEDULE
For a look at the full postseason schedule, click here.
AL WILD CARD ROUND (All games hosted by higher seed)
Tigers (No. 6 seed) at Astros (No. 3)
Game 1: Tuesday, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2: Wednesday, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 3^: Thursday, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)
^If necessary
Royals (No. 5 seed) at Orioles (No. 4)
Game 1: Tuesday, 4:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Game 2: Wednesday, 4:38 pm ET (ESPN)
Game 3^: Thursday, 4:08 pm ET (ESPN)
^If necessary
NL WILD CARD ROUND (All games hosted by higher seed)
Mets (No. 6 seed) at Brewers (No. 3)
Game 1: Tuesday, 5:32 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday, 7:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 3^: Thursday, 8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
^If necessary
Braves (No. 5 seed) at Padres (No. 4)
Game 1: Tuesday, 8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Game 2: Wednesday, 8:38 pm ET (ESPN2)
Game 3^: Thursday, 7:08 pm ET (ESPN)
^If necessary
AL DIVISION SERIES
Yankees (No. 1 seed)
Will face winner of Royals-Orioles series
Game 1: Saturday, Time TBD (TBS)
Guardians (No. 2 seed)
Will face winner of Tigers-Astros series
Game 1: Saturday, Time TBD (TBS)
NL DIVISION SERIES
Dodgers (No. 1 seed)
Will face winner of Braves-Padres series
Game 1: Saturday, Time TBD (FOX/FS1)
Phillies (No. 2 seed)
Will face winner of Mets-Brewers series
Game 1: Saturday, Time TBD (FOX/FS1)
NL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
NLDS winners
Game 1: Oct. 13, Time TBD (FOX/FS1)
AL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
ALDS winners
Game 1: Oct. 14, Time TBD (TBS)
WORLD SERIES
ALCS winner vs. NLCS winner
Game 1: Oct. 25^, Time TBD (FOX)
^For the first time, the World Series will have a variable start date. If the ALCS and NLCS both end by Oct. 19 -- meaning neither series lasts longer than five games under the current schedule -- the World Series will begin on Oct. 22 instead of Oct. 25.
