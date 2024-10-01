The Dirty Dozen: 12 Indians Alums in MLB Playoffs

The quest for baseball's ultimate prize begins now. A dozen Indians alums spread across ten contenders will compete in this year's MLB Postseason, which kicks off today with the first four games of the Wild Card round.

The Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres both have a pair of former Spokane Indians players while the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, Kansas City Royals, New York Yankees, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, and Los Angeles Dodgers each boast a lone representative from the Lilac City.

A full list of former Spokane players and coaches in this year's postseason can be found below:

Atlanta Braves

Jesse Chavez

Cleveland Guardians

Sandy Alomar Jr. (First Base Coach), Emmanuel Clase

Detroit Tigers

Joey Cora (Third Base Coach)

Houston Astros

Gary Pettis (Third Base Coach)

Kansas City Royals

Cole Ragans

Los Angeles Dodgers

Will Ireton (Shohei Ohtani Interpreter)

New York Mets

Reed Garrett

New York Yankees

Jose Trevino

Philadelphia Phillies

Kevin Long (Hitting Coach)

San Diego Padres

Martín Pérez, Jurickson Profar

Each of the past three World Series winners featured at least one former Indians player on their roster - - including five on last year's Texas Rangers squad - while the last Fall Classic without an Indians alum on the title-winning team was 2020. The most recent member of the Indians in the playoffs is Emmanuel Clase (2018) while Gary Pettis suited up for Spokane over four decades ago in 1982.

POSTSEASON SCHEDULE

For a look at the full postseason schedule, click here.

AL WILD CARD ROUND (All games hosted by higher seed)

Tigers (No. 6 seed) at Astros (No. 3)

Game 1: Tuesday, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Wednesday, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 3^: Thursday, 2:32 p.m. ET (ABC)

^If necessary

Royals (No. 5 seed) at Orioles (No. 4)

Game 1: Tuesday, 4:08 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

Game 2: Wednesday, 4:38 pm ET (ESPN)

Game 3^: Thursday, 4:08 pm ET (ESPN)

^If necessary

NL WILD CARD ROUND (All games hosted by higher seed)

Mets (No. 6 seed) at Brewers (No. 3)

Game 1: Tuesday, 5:32 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday, 7:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 3^: Thursday, 8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN2)

^If necessary

Braves (No. 5 seed) at Padres (No. 4)

Game 1: Tuesday, 8:38 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Game 2: Wednesday, 8:38 pm ET (ESPN2)

Game 3^: Thursday, 7:08 pm ET (ESPN)

^If necessary

AL DIVISION SERIES

Yankees (No. 1 seed)

Will face winner of Royals-Orioles series

Game 1: Saturday, Time TBD (TBS)

Guardians (No. 2 seed)

Will face winner of Tigers-Astros series

Game 1: Saturday, Time TBD (TBS)

NL DIVISION SERIES

Dodgers (No. 1 seed)

Will face winner of Braves-Padres series

Game 1: Saturday, Time TBD (FOX/FS1)

Phillies (No. 2 seed)

Will face winner of Mets-Brewers series

Game 1: Saturday, Time TBD (FOX/FS1)

NL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

NLDS winners

Game 1: Oct. 13, Time TBD (FOX/FS1)

AL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

ALDS winners

Game 1: Oct. 14, Time TBD (TBS)

WORLD SERIES

ALCS winner vs. NLCS winner

Game 1: Oct. 25^, Time TBD (FOX)

^For the first time, the World Series will have a variable start date. If the ALCS and NLCS both end by Oct. 19 -- meaning neither series lasts longer than five games under the current schedule -- the World Series will begin on Oct. 22 instead of Oct. 25.

