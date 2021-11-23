The Christmas Spirit Light Show Returns Saturday, November 27 to Clipper Magazine Stadium

Celebrate the season at the ballpark!

The popular Christmas Spirit Light Show presented by Haller will be making its season debut with a two-night weekend preview at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, it was announced today by the show's creator and the host Lancaster Barnstormers.

This will be the fourth year of the holiday spectacular at the facility located at 650 North Prince Street, just north of downtown Lancaster. Additional lights and displays will be part of this year's expanded show.

The Christmas Spirit Light Show, which winds through the external property and the warning track of the stadium, will reopen on Thursday, December 2 and will remain open through New Year's Night, Saturday, January 1 with the exceptions of the first two Mondays of December.

"We are incredibly excited to be returning to Clipper Magazine Stadium for the 2021 holiday season," said Christmas Spirit Light Show creator Christopher Brink. "We've added more lights and tunnels than ever before, and a fresh selection of holiday music. Christmas Spirit Light Show is an exciting drive-thru experience we've created for your whole family to enjoy. Come join us this season!"

"Clipper Magazine Stadium is so proud to host this extraordinary light show once again this winter," said Barnstormers general manager Mike Reynolds. "Clipper Magazine Stadium and families go hand in hand and we are thrilled to be able to provide wholesome family entertainment year-round here at the ballpark!"

Hours for the light display, all set to your favorite Holiday music, are 5:30-9:30 PM Sunday thru Thursday and 5:30-10:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays. The stadium will be open both Christmas Eve and Christmas Night.

Cost is $20 per vehicle with up to eight passengers and $30 for vehicles with nine or more. A season pass is available for those who wish to make several passes through the stadium for just $65. In addition, there will be some holiday snacks and novelty items available for purchase to enhance your experience! Tickets for the Light Show may be purchased at the stadium entrance or in advance at christmasspiritlightshows.com.

