Lexington Legends Announce 2021 Christmas Drive Benefitting Arbor Youth Services

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - The Lexington Legends announce the 2021 Christmas Gift Drive; an exciting and fun way for Legends fans to support Arbor Youth Services during the holiday season. From Black Friday through Giving Tuesday, the Lexington Legends will donate a gift to Arbor Youth Services for each item purchased in the team's online store.

Arbor Youth is the only emergency shelter for unaccompanied children in Central Kentucky, providing a safe and supportive environment to children who have suffered abuse, abandonment, or are at risk of victimization. These donations from the Lexington Legends and their fans through Arbor Youth will benefit approximately 40 kids and teens during the holiday season.

To take part in the 2021 Christmas Gift Drive, fans can visit https://lexington.milbstore.com/ to purchase items from the team's online Stache Shoppe from November 26th through November 30th.

For questions contact Community Affairs at 859-422-7847.

