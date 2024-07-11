The Break Presented by the General: S2 Bonus - the Beginning with Matas Buzelis
July 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
NBA G League Ignite YouTube Video
A dream fulfilled! Get a behind-the-scenes look at Matas Buzelis' journey to the NBA Draft - from his training sessions up to the moment he's selected as the No. 11 overall pick by his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls.
Check out the NBA G League Ignite Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from July 11, 2024
- Windy City Bulls to Hold Local Tryouts - Windy City Bulls
- Wisconsin Herd to Host Second Annual Golf Outing - Wisconsin Herd
- Westchester Knicks Trade for Milhan Charles in the 2024-25 NBA G League International Draft - Westchester Knicks
- Long Island Nets Name Matt MacDonald as General Manager - Long Island Nets
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.