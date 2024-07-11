The Break Presented by the General: S2 Bonus - the Beginning with Matas Buzelis

July 11, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

A dream fulfilled! Get a behind-the-scenes look at Matas Buzelis' journey to the NBA Draft - from his training sessions up to the moment he's selected as the No. 11 overall pick by his hometown team, the Chicago Bulls.

