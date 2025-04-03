The Break Presented by the General: Championship Standard
April 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video
"The standard is always a championship."
Mac McClung has helped the Osceola Magic to another No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Before their #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs journey begins tonight, look back at McClung's efforts during their playoff push in Episode 5 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto.
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
