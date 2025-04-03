Sports stats



G League Osceola Magic

The Break Presented by the General: Championship Standard

April 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Osceola Magic YouTube Video


"The standard is always a championship."

Mac McClung has helped the Osceola Magic to another No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Before their #NBAGLeaguePlayoffs journey begins tonight, look back at McClung's efforts during their playoff push in Episode 5 of The Break presented by @TheGeneralAuto.

Check out the Osceola Magic Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from April 3, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central