The Best in MiLB: Buster Wins Best Mascot Poll

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - BlueClaws mascot Buster, set for his 24th year in ShoreTown, was named Minor League Baseball's Best Mascot in a fan vote, winning USA Today's 10Best Readers Choice Award. The final results were announced on Wednesday.

The back-and-forth contentious battle took place over a four week voting period, with fans from all over the country contributing to name Buster the game's best mascot. Chico, from the El Paso Chihuahuas, finished second.

Buster, who doesn't speak, provided the following written statement:

I am overwhelmed by the fans and the community that helped bring this honor to the BlueClaws. This is a TEAM award and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone this summer!

Lastly, Sorry Chico!

Buster and the BlueClaws will be sending a gift basket to Chico and the El Paso Chihuahuas as a recognition of the competitive race the Buster and Chico contested over the last few weeks. The basket will include the following:

A BlueClaws Cowboy Hat, to bring some of the Jersey Shore to West Texas.

A Buster autographed baseball card.

A Buster bobblehead emerging from a trophy, given to fans in 2021.

A packet of BlueClaws friendship bracelets, including one that says "I heart"

A BlueClaws "Claws Up" Keychain

A box of tissues, to wipe away Chico's tears.

Buster was unveiled to the public at an open practice in April of 2001 and has not missed a BlueClaws game since. He has spent the last few weeks doing countless community appearances, including area St. Patrick's Day parades, gearing up for another season.

"This is a great day for Buster and a great day for the BlueClaws," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane. "We're so proud of him and we wanted to thank the fans, our sponsors, and everyone that helped bring the trophy to ShoreTown!"

The BlueClaws will celebrate Buster's accomplishment on Opening Night at the Jersey Shore on April 5th. The night will include post-game fireworks and is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

Fans will get another chance to celebrate Buster at Buster's Birthday on Saturday, May 11th. The 4:05 pm game also includes Touch-Some-Trucks Day, where First Responder, construction, and other organizations will be on hand as well. The event is presented by Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach.

The BlueClaws, with Buster leading the way, will host Reading, the Phillies Double-A affiliate, in an exhibition game on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tickets are just $5 and include a ticket to Opening Night on Friday, April 5th. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit BlueClaws Charities.

Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk, is Friday, April 5th and includes post-game fireworks as the BlueClaws kickoff the season in style.

Tickets for all 2024 BlueClaws home games are on sale at BlueClaws.com/tickets.

