Team Adds New Brand Celebrating Community, Diversity and the Latino Culture

Each Sunday throughout the 2024 baseball season, the Wilmington Blue Rocks will transform into the Rocas Azules de Wilmington as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa De La Diversión program.

The cornerstone of Minor League Baseball's Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la Diversión, or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic communities. As the program continues to grow each year, the Blue Rocks join this initiative, now in its seventh season, as one of over 90 participating teams, spanning more than 35 states.

The "Rocas Azules de Wilmington" logo and moniker vibrantly celebrates the unique cultures and identities of the greater Wilmington region with "Senor Apio" (Spanish for "Mr. Celery") sporting a sombrero and pancho in a striking serape-inspired design, paying homage to the area's Hispanic/Latino populations while boldly reaffirming the Blue Rocks' commitment to fun and their community.

"Frawley Stadium is not only one of the friendliest ballparks in America, but it is also one of the most inclusive ones," said Blue Rocks owner Dave Heller. "We're so excited to unveil our new 'Rocas Azules de Wilmington' brand as part of our ongoing efforts to reach out to our Latino fans and make them feel welcome and valued in our ballpark. The Hispanic community in the greater Wilmington region has a fantastic heritage here, especially when it comes to sports, we intend to celebrate that every Sunday all season long."

Along with a brand-new line of "Rocas Azules de Wilmington" merchandise available at the Quarry team store, the Blue Rocks will celebrate their inaugural "Copa" season during every Sunday home game with the players sporting specially designed uniforms from the Wilmington-based branding agency, The Barn Creative. The unique game-worn jerseys will then be auctioned off to fans at the end of the season, with all proceeds benefiting a local Latino cause or charity.

Staying true to team roots, Rocas Azules de Wilmington directly translates to Wilmington Blue Rocks. The Blue Rocks name was originally chosen because of the blue granite found along the Brandywine River in Wilmington. Specific nods to this regional history can be found within the primary Rocas Azules branding, which is clearly designed in the style of blue rocks, with the shape of the state of Delaware clearly visible within the 'O.' Finally, the alternate brand is tied back to America's Past time with the pickaxe along the bottom - which prominently features a baseball bat handle!

Nick Matarese, President and Creative Director for The Barn Creative took the lead on the new design. "Not only were we excited to design a COPA brand for our local Blue Rocks, but the idea of bringing the "ROCKS back to the Blue Rocks" has always been a goal of mine." Matarese said "This was such a fun way to make those 2 ideas come alive with the addition of Señor Appio swinging the pick (bat) axe. I can't wait to wear this new hat around town!"

"A lot of our players, coaches and fans have a Latino/a heritage," said Blue Rocks General Manager Liz Welch. "This initiative is extremely exciting for us because it gives everyone on the team another opportunity to support, celebrate, and embrace our entire community community in a fun and creative way. And the great new logo is definitely a home run."

Rocas Azules de Wilmington merchandise is also now available at the JP Morgan Chase Quarry Team Store and online at bluerocks.com.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks will open the 2024 season at home on Friday, April 5th at 6:35 pm against the Brooklyn Cyclones (NYM). Tickets for all Blue Rocks 2024 games are on sale now and can be purchased online at bluerocks.com or by calling the Christiana Care Box Office at 302-888-2583.

