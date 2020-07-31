The Arkansas Travelers Movie Night at Dickey-Stephens Park - Friday, August 14th

July 31, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





LITTLE ROCK, AR - The Arkansas Travelers will be hosting a Movie Night at Dickey-Stephens Park on Friday, August 14th and you are invited! The feature will be the Disney-Pixar movie Finding Nemo, presented by First Arkansas Bank & Trust. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7:30 p.m. on the Travs-Vision video board.

Two seating options are available, both will provide six feet of separation from other guests.

1. 10' x 10' spaces on the field for groups up to 6 people = $60 per group

2. General Admission seating in the stadium seating bowl = $5 per person

All seating will provide six feet of separation from other guests. All packages are subject to availability with limited seating available. Guests are strongly encouraged to purchase ticket packages online. Exact seating will be determined upon arrival. Blankets and chairs are permitted on the field. Event subject to cancellation or postponement pending health concerns posed by COVID-19 or inclement weather. Select concessions will be available, no outside food or beverages permitted. Click here for more information on the Travelers COVID-19 readiness plan.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 31, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.