The Anchorage Wolverines Flip the Script Against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs in Game Two

October 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Anchorage Wolverines started and finished as the dominant team tonight, as they danced their way to a 7-1 victory over the Fairbanks Ice Dogs.

It was a multi-point night for seven Wolverines; hometown hero Toby Carlson rattled off two goals, Taisetsu Ushio recorded a goal and two assists, Cole Christian grabbed a goal and an assist, Jackson Stimple assisted two goals, and Brock Devlin being an absolute playmaker from the defense, recording assists on four of the seven goals.

With the absence of the Wolverines' starting defensive pair, Camden Shasby and Jack Darby, Devlin was put to the challenge of leading the team's defense - and he did just that.

Andrew Karkoc had himself a weekend, getting three goals in two days. Karkoc opened the scoring in the seventh minute in the first after rebounding his own attempt.

Ushio tallied the Wolverines second goal, taking the shot near the blue line and ricocheting the puck off the right post into the back of the net.

The Wolverines had a glimpse of last night after Fairbanks scored, taking away their early two-point lead. Fortunately, Fairbanks couldn't get another one past Anchorage's netminder, Roberto Leonardo Henriquez - who stopped 23 of 24 shots, according to the NAHL.

The second period could have been renamed to 'The Wolverines Frame' the way the team owned it.

Carlson started the scoring spree one minute into the frame, sliding the puck behind the netminder, tapping it in with the back hand.

Christian followed two minutes later, Ushio took the long shot, barely missing high; the puck hit the boards and bounced backbover the goalie's head where Christian was sitting to finish it... watch the insane goal here.

Bednarik and Carlson both found the net for the Wolverines before the period could finish.

The Ice Dogs made a goalie change for the third frame, but that didn't stop Riego De Dios from grabbing the last goal of the night, finalizing the score at 7-1.

We will see you this Friday & Saturday for two games between the Wisconsin Windigo and Anchorage Wolverines at The Sullivan Arena with a 7:30pm puck drop!

