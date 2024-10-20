Laurenza Strikes Gold with Overtime Game-Winner

October 20, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Austin Bruins News Release







AUSTIN, MINN. - It took longer than 60 minutes, but the Austin Bruins (6-5-0-0) found a way to earn two points on Saturday night. After being shut out Friday night, the Black and Gold defeated the St. Cloud Norsemen (6-2-1-2) 3-2 in overtime on Saturday.

The Bruins were on the verge of being swept for the second straight weekend, and losing six of their last seven in October. Despite the somber situation, Bruins fans and players alike were in high spirits and celebration for an impressive achievement: the Bruins captain Jackson Rilei, who started at right-wing on Saturday, was playing in his 100th career game as an Austin Bruin.

It was Rilei who put the Bruins up at 9:33 in the first period firing a rebounded puck past St. Cloud's Connor Roff. Riei's goal marked his fourth goal of the season and third in his last four games. Norsemen top-goal scorer Carter Lundie responded at 12:03 with his own rebound chance and tied things up for the first intermission.

Norsemen defensemen Kyle Miller gave his team their first lead of the night on a wrist shot from the blue line just over the shoulder of Jack Solomon. Austin had previously killed off their last seven penalties and hadn't allowed a power play goal in seven straight periods.

The Bruins continued showering the net with shots throughout the second period, and when Evan Malkhassian just missed from the left circle, Gustav Svantesson was there to clean things up and tie the game at 14:21 in the second period.

Norsemen head coach Joe Exter would pull Roff in favor of Beck Liden to start the third period. Liden had previously stopped 25 Bruins shots the night prior, earning his second shutout of the season. A scoreless third meant the Bruins would head to overtime for just the second time this season, the last time a 2-1 victory at the NAHL Showcase against New Mexico.

After almost four minutes of St. Cloud controlling the puck in OT, the Bruins took over in the final minute of play hoping history would repeat itself.

It did.

With 9.5 seconds on the clock. Alex Laurenza skated behind the net, wrapped his stick around the right post and scored an overtime game-winning goal, almost exactly as he did against the Ice Wolves in Blaine. Luc Malkhassian was even credited with the assist on both goals, with last night's being his league-leading 14th of the year. The only difference was Nathan Williams also assisted on the game winner last night, his fifth helper of the season.

The Bruins travel next week to Watertown for their first ever meeting with the league newcomer Shamrocks. The Black and Gold close out October on the 25th and 26th with puck drop from Prarie Lakes Ice Arena at 7 pm both nights.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from October 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.