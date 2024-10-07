Thanksgiving Game Yet Another Sell out

October 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will play to a sold-out crowd for a third time this season. The occasion is the team's traditional Thanksgiving game presented by Beneva, when the Ottawa REDBLACKS will visit Percival Molson Memorial Stadium at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 14.

The two previous sell-outs were June 20, also against Ottawa (the home opener) and then September 6 against the BC Lions. All 23,035 seats in the stadium were sold out for both games.

The team's popularity can in part be attributable to the organization itself, which has never been as close as it is now to amateur football. Young people are increasingly showing up for home games and on Monday there'll be several teams in attendance.

"We have revitalized the stadium experience by creating events, with pre-game and halftime shows, along with a great atmosphere throughout the game. Our fans are responding to our various theme games in large numbers and we're feeling a real sense of pride," said Mark Weightman, president and CEO of the Montreal Alouettes. "We feel there is a buzz about attending our games, and fans appreciate what they are seeing on the field. The Thanksgiving game against our Eastern rivals is sure to be intense".

The Alouettes are guaranteed to finish first in the Eastern Division, the first time that's happened since 2012. The team will host the Eastern Final on Saturday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m. at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium.

After Monday's game against Ottawa, the team will travel to British Columbia to take on the Lions on Saturday, October19, before concluding the regular season at home on Saturday, October 26 against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

