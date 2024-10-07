Playoff-Bound Lions Open Upper Bowl for October 19 Regular Season Finale with Montreal

October 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - As first announced during the fourth quarter of Friday night's victory over Calgary, the BC Lions have opened upper bowl seating for our Saturday, October 19 tilt with the Montreal Alouettes. The Futures Stars game is presented by London Drugs with kickoff at 4:00 pm.

"The push to the playoffs is heating up and as a result, our October 19th game has been selling very well for a few weeks," said Lions' president Duane Vienneau.

"We're excited to welcome in another big crowd as we continue our push to host a game in November."

The stakes are super high for the 8-8 Lions ahead of Saturday's visit to the 8-7-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders. A win for the Leos would keep us firmly in control of finishing second in the West and homefield advantage for the Division Semi-Final on Saturday, November 2.

The October 19 regular season finale also features our annual salute to amateur football as we welcome young players and Junior Uproar cheerleaders from all over the province.

The fun begins with our Backyard Party at 1:00 pm on Terry Fox Plaza with live entertainment, activities for fans of all ages including a football toss, face painters and spray tattoo artist plus food and beverage options which include Molson Coors products for only $5 (19 and over).

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and under.

