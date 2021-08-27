Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Spenser Young to AHL Contract

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced on Friday that defenseman Spenser Young has signed a one-year AHL contract with the organization.

Young, 24, missed the 2020-21 shortened season after being enrolled at Providence College from 2016 to 2020. During his senior year in 2019-20, Young was a co-captain of the Friars and wrapped up his career with 48 points, 15 goals, and 33 assists in 138 games. His top season came in 2018-19 where the 5-foot-10, 185-pound skater led the blue line with eight goals and finished second with 13 assist and a plus-19 rating. That season, Young helped his alma mater to their fifth ever Frozen Four appearance.

The Brentwood, New Hampshire native played two seasons for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL and posted 32 points (6-26=32) in 102 games while helping his team to a 2016 Clark Cup Final appearance.

