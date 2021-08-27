San Jose Barracuda Re-Sign Forward Evan Weinger

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has re-signed forward Evan Weinger (@EvanWeinger) to a one-year AHL contract. Per club policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Weinger, 24, began the 2020-21 season with TPS of the Finnish Elite League due to COVID-19, scoring one goal and totaling four penalty minutes in nine games. In 28 games with the Barracuda, Weinger racked up eight points (four goals, four assists), 25 penalty minutes and a plus-4 rating. In addition, he finished tied for second on the team in playoff scoring (one goal, two assists) in four postseason games.

The El Segundo, native ranks 11th in Barracuda franchise history in games played (126) and is expected to be the longest-tenured forward on the roster this upcoming season, along with Jayden Halbgewachs.

In his AHL career, all with San Jose, the speedy-winger has notched 50 points (24 goals, 26 assists), 43 penalty minutes and a plus-16 rating.

Before turning pro, the six-foot, 195-pounder skated in 251 WHL games with the Portland Winterhawks and Brandon Wheat Kings over four seasons, collecting 146 points (68 goals, 78 assists), 120 penalty minutes and a plus-17 rating.

Before his time in the WHL, Weinger played his tier hockey with the Los Angeles Jr. Kings. The Barracuda originally signed the undrafted free agent on March 2, 2018.

