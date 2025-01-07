Texas Rangers Caravan Returns to Dell Diamond on January 23

January 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas -The Texas Rangers Caravan is returning to Dell Diamond on Thursday, January 23, presented by Cody Pools. A group of familiar faces will be joining the caravan, including Rangers RHP Marc Church, RHP Dane Dunning, LHP Jacob Latz and Rangers Pitching Coach Mike Maddux. Rangers Radio Broadcaster, Matt Hicks, will emcee the event.

The scheduled list of Rangers caravan participants is subject to change and any revisions will be announced. Tickets can be purchased HERE and cost $21. Each ticket includes access to the cocktail-style reception including appetizers, water and tea.

Express fans are invited to the meet and greet from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. in the United Heritage Center. Following a short program from 5:30-6:00, there will be an autograph session for all ticketed attendees. Please note, fans will have a one autograph limit and representatives of the Rangers are subject to change. No customizations/personalized autographs and/or posed photographs are permitted with Rangers players. Parking is free for this event.

Church has spent parts of the last two seasons with the Express before making his Major League debut on September 28, 2024 at Angel Stadium. He entered in relief and tossed 1.0 shutout inning that included one hit and one strikeout. In 47 appearances at the Triple-A level, Church accumulated an 8-2 record with a 3.39 ERA (25 ER/66.1 IP) over parts of the last two seasons. The Atlanta, Georgia native was selected in the 18th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of North Atlanta High School. He had previously committed to North Carolina A&T State University before signing with Texas.

Dunning has spent five seasons in the Major Leagues between the Chicago White Sox (2020) and Rangers (2021-current) while posting a 4.35 ERA in 124 games and 102 starts. He helped Texas win the World Series in 2023 and was named the Rangers' 2023 Pitcher of the Year by the Dallas-Fort Worth chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America. The right-hander appeared in four games and three starts with the E-Train in 2024. Dunning was the 29th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft from the University of Florida by the Washington Nationals.

Latz put together a breakout campaign out of the Texas bullpen in 2024. The left-hander held a 2-3 record with a 3.71 ERA (18 ER/43.2 IP) over 46 appearances. In his first 31 appearances, Latz posted a 2.67 ERA (9 ER/30.1 IP). The 28-year-old has appeared in 76 games for the Express over parts of the last four years while holding a 4.46 ERA (77 ER/155.1 IP). The southpaw made his Major League debut for Texas on August 25, 2021. He was a fifth-round pick by the Rangers in the 2017 MLB Draft.

Maddux is no stranger to Dell Diamond and spent three seasons as the pitching coach for the Express (2000-2002). He embarks on his 10th season as the Rangers pitching coach. During Maddux's two stints in Texas (2009-15, 2023-current), the Rangers have made five postseason appearances. He is the only pitching coach in franchise history to guide a World Series team (2010-11, 2023). He has spent the last 22 seasons as a Major League pitching coach with four teams (Milwaukee, Texas, Washington, St. Louis).

The Express kick off the 2025 season on Friday, March 28 against the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) at 9:05 p.m. from Cheney Stadium. The home opener at Dell Diamond is slated for Tuesday, April 1 against the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) at 7:15 p.m. For more information on the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.