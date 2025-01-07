Matt Neverett Named 2024 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year

January 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Las Vegas Aviators News Release







(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, announced today in conjunction with Dave Goren, Executive Director of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA), that play-by-play broadcaster Matt Neverett was named the 2024 Nevada Sportscaster of the Year. It marks the first time that Neverett has received this award. Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal was named the 2024 Nevada Sportswriter of the Year, for the first time.

It also marks the fifth Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators broadcaster to win the award. Neverett joins his father, Tim Neverett (Los Angeles Dodgers), Russ Langer (Aviators), the late Bob Blum, and Ken Korach (Athletics) as past recipients.

"It is truly an honor to be named as Nevada Sportscaster of the Year for 2024," Matt Neverett said. "To be held in the same regard as the past winners of the award is a privilege, and I extend my sincere appreciation to everyone that has helped me get to this point in my career."

Sportscaster Mike Tirico of NBC and sports columnist Dan Shaughnessy of The Boston Globe have been voted by their peers into the National Sports Media Association's Hall of Fame. They will be joined by posthumous selections Charlie Jones and Wendell Smith.

Ian Eagle, of CBS, Westwood One, and TNT, was voted the 2024 National Sportscaster of the Year, while The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was voted the 2024 National Sportswriter of the Year. It's the second NSMA national award for each of them.

The NSMA will honor its award winners and Hall of Fame inductees during the organization's 65th Awards Weekend & National Convention from June 28-30 at Grandover Resort & Spa - a Wyndham Grand hotel - in Greensboro, N.C.

Neverett completed his fifth overall season with the Aviators organization and his fourth season in the broadcast booth with Russ Langer (2021-2024). He also serves as the play-by-play broadcaster for the UNLV football team (Caleb Herring, analyst) and the Runnin' Rebels basketball team (Curtis Terry, analyst) on the UNLV Sports Properties/Learfield Network. He also has worked television games for UNLV football, baseball and men's basketball on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN).

He returned to his birthplace of Las Vegas in 2020 after spending two years with the Bradenton Marauders, Single-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, as the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations director. He graduated from Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. in 2017 and then spent one season with the Birmingham Barons, Double-A Affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, as a media relations manager and pre/post-game host.

Go to nationalsportsmedia.org for the complete list of the winners for each state.

The Aviators will open their 42nd season (1983-2024) in the Silver State against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Friday, March 28 at Las Vegas Ballpark.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.