Suite and Club-Level Tickets on Sale for Cosmic Baseball Tour

January 7, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Suites and club-level ticket packages are on sale now for both dates of the Cosmic Takeover Tour at Constellation Field on July 11 and 12.

Those wishing to purchase suites or Regions Bank Club tickets can do so by calling (281) 240-4487 or by filling out this form. Suites include 25 tickets and groups in the Regions Bank Club start with a 10-ticket minimum. All group purchases must also include suite or Regions Bank Club tickets for one 2025 Sugar Land Space Cowboys home game.

The Tri-City Chili Peppers will bring Cosmic Baseball, a first-of-its-kind baseball game played under stadium-grade black lights with players using glow-in-the-dark bats, baseballs, jerseys and more, to Constellation Field on Friday, July 11 and Saturday, July 12. Individual tickets in the seating bowl for Saturday, July 12 are sold out, and the only way to guarantee tickets for the July 11 game is to register through the teams ticket lottery here.

Based out of Colonial Heights, VA, the Chili Peppers blend traditional baseball with over-the-top fan engagement with a combination of top-level players, music and mind-bending special effects. Information about the Chili Peppers can be found at chilipeppersbaseball.com or by calling (804) 499-3104. Media inquiries can be directed to Matthew Bowman at bowman@chilipeppersbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.