Texas Outlaws Re-Sign Captain David Ortiz for 2024-2025 MASL Season

November 26, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

MESQUITE, TX - The Texas Outlaws are thrilled to announce the re-signing of team captain David Ortiz, a critical leader both on and off the field, for the upcoming 2024-2025 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) season.

Hailing from McKinney, Texas, Ortiz has been with the Outlaws since their revival in 2022 and has become a key figure in the team's development. In his MASL career, Ortiz has scored 40 goals and registered 34 assists across regular season and playoff games. Beyond the MASL, he also represents the U.S. Men's Futsal National Team, having competed at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup, bringing a wealth of international experience to the roster.

"David is the epitome of what it means to be a Texas Outlaw," said General Manager, Brad Namdar. "His skill, leadership, and unwavering dedication to this team have set the standard for what we're building here. We are excited to have him leading us into this next chapter as we continue to grow in the MASL."

Ortiz shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating:

"It's an honor to wear the captain's armband for the Outlaws. I'm ready to put in the work on and off the field and make this season competitive and unforgettable."

The Texas Outlaws' first home game of the season is scheduled for December 21, 2024, against the Empire Strykers at Mesquite Arena. Fans can purchase tickets at TexasOutlaws.com and join the team for what promises to be an action-packed season.

