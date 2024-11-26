Comets Reveal 2024-25 Home and Away Kits

November 26, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets have introduced the new Home and Away Kits for the 2024-25 season. Both kits are brought to life with a large-cut Comets logo in the backdrop.

The red kit will serve as the primary kit on home turf for the reigning Eastern Conference champions. The white kit will be the alternate kit primarily worn on the road. The goalkeeper kit provides a colorful orange look to the Comets' shot-stopper.

CommunityAmerica Credit Union returns as the title sponsor of the Capelli-produced kits, with Orthopedic & Sports Medicine sponsoring on the back.

The kits will debut this weekend as the Comets take on the St. Louis Ambush in a home-and-home series. Game 1 is Friday in St. Louis before Sunday's Home Opener at Cable Dahmer Arena. Get tickets at kccomets.com/tickets while they are still available.

