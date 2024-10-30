Texas Outlaws Make Big Moves in 2024 Major Arena Soccer League Draft

October 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







Dallas, TX - The Texas Outlaws are excited to announce the selection of three talented players in the 2024 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Draft, held in California. These picks highlight the team's commitment to building a competitive squad for the upcoming season.

With their first-round pick, the Outlaws selected Atty Taylor, a dynamic forward from Austin, Texas. Taylor previously played indoor soccer for Austin Emerald FC and the Tacoma Stars Reserves. He also gained valuable outdoor experience abroad, playing for Bradford City in England. His international soccer journey includes playing in Belgium, Holland, the UK, Spain, Bolivia, and the USA. Outside of soccer, Taylor is passionate about traveling and history, and he contributes to a travel website as a writer and photographer. A fun fact about Atty: He's the only person in the world to perform a backflip at the top of Kongma La Pass in Nepal, at 18,159 feet elevation!

In the second round, the Outlaws added versatility to their roster by drafting Ray Troche, a defender and midfielder from Hopewell Junction, New York. Troche played Division 2 soccer at The College of Saint Rose during the pandemic and gained further experience with FC Malaga City NY in USL League Two. He also spent three months playing futsal in Montenegro for Kmf Boka, his mother's home country. This past summer, he competed with Stockade FC in the NPSL. Troche is an avid FIFA/EAFC player, and a fun fact about him: He has a twin sister. Currently, he's finishing his bachelor's degree in business online in his final semester at SUNY Oswego.

In the third round, the team selected Trent Baskerville, a defender and midfielder from Winchester, California. Born and raised in Oceanside, California, Baskerville is a proud father of three children: Jordynn (15), Jaleena (10), and Trent Jr. (7). After playing recreational soccer as a child, Baskerville went on to serve 10 years in the Army, including two tours in Afghanistan. Upon returning to civilian life, he rediscovered his love for soccer, playing in the Temecula Adult Soccer League (TASL) while continuing to develop his skills. His hobbies include spending quality time with his children, volunteering at their school, and coaching his son's youth soccer team. A fun fact about Trent: He's known as the comedian in any room, always bringing positive energy wherever he goes.

"This year's draft was fantastic and the experience was second to none," said the Texas Outlaws' General Manager, Brad Namdar. "We're excited to have these players and get things to the next level."

The Texas Outlaws are eager to welcome these talented athletes to the team and look forward to a strong 2024 season in the MASL.

