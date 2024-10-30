Strykers Add Hyde, Jelic, Duke Via MASL Pro Combine Draft

October 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers News Release







Oceanside, Calif. - The Empire Strykers yesterday added Nick Hyde, Bogdan Jelic and Zach Duke to their preseason roster via the 2024 Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Pro Combine Draft. As Empire prepares for another campaign at the highest level of the sport anywhere in the world, the club's three selectees will have a chance to prove themselves in training and earn contracts. While Jelic and Hyde are up-and-comers in their twenties, Duke looks to continue his inspiring 22-month transformation from soccer novice to 36-year-old professional hopeful and social media influencer.

"We're very pleased with all three of our additions," remarked the Strykers' head coach, Paul Wright. "Two of them possess the type of raw, young talent you look for at this type of event. Whenever you sense there's more potential to unleash, that's a reason to feel optimistic. Zach Duke's unique path places him in a slightly different category. He has shown unparalleled willpower and discipline to get to this point, which could prove vital to a team looking to bounce back from a difficult season."

Born in Hamburg, Germany, Nick Hyde grew up in San Diego before temporarily relocating to Northern California and playing collegiately at UC Davis. The 24-year-old, who has also laced up for United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) outfits Davis Legacy and East Lake Soccer FC, plays as a midfielder in eleven-a-side. He was selected with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the draft.

"I'm so excited to be headed to the Inland Empire," said Hyde. "It allows me to stay close to my roots, and the Strykers seem like a club that gives young players the chance to grow and earn minutes. It's been awesome meeting some of the coaches and players during the combine, and now I'm itching to get to know the rest of the staff and team. Let's get to work!"

Bogdan Jelic, who was born in Bosnia to Serbian parents, was slated to suit up for Grand Canyon University in his hometown of Phoenix until disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic led him to change course and join UPSL side Real Salt Lake-Arizona instead. In the indoor game, the 23-year-old has primarily played as an attacker. Jelic was selected with the 13th overall pick in the second round of the draft.

"I'm very happy to be going to the Strykers," offered Jelic. "They were my top choice because Southern California is fairly close to my home state and because I know several of the players already. I think I will build a great connection with everyone. During preseason, I want to show the coaches why I belong on the team. The most important phase starts right now."

Indiana native Zach Duke is a former NCAA Division 1 football player who had no background in soccer until he challenged himself to master it in early 2023. Chronicling his exploits on Instagram as "World Cup Dad," he has since built a large following based on his impressive body transformation and on-field progress.

Earlier this year, Duke temporarily joined Brazilian side Nacional for training and league play, followed by an invite to represent Hoosier Army in The Soccer Tournament, a prestigious small-sided competition with a winner-take-all prize pot of a million dollars. The forward next received a call-up to Team USA for last month's indoor rivalry clash with Mexico, hosted by the Strykers in Ontario.

Zach Duke was selected with the 24th overall pick in the third round of the draft.

"I want to express my gratitude to Empire's coaches and front office," said the father of five. "The fact my dream of playing professionally continues on is truly humbling. I know I still have a lot more to learn, which is why I take nothing for granted but plan to work incredibly hard at being a positive influence and supporting those around me. I can't wait to get started."

Season ticket packages for the Empire Strykers' 2024-25 MASL campaign are available now and may be purchased here. Single-game tickets will go on sale soon.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 30, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.