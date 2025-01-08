Texas Outlaws Game vs Dallas Sidekicks Postponed

January 8, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Texas Outlaws News Release







Due to the Severe Weather Storm projected to hit Dallas/Ft. Worth area on Thursday, January 8th, the game between the Texas Outlaws and the Dallas Sidekicks has been postponed. The rescheduled date for this game will be confirmed in the next few days. We recommend all fans to stay home during this storm and be as safe as possible.

The next game for the Texas Outlaws will be Saturday, January 11th as they host the 2nd place Milwaukee Wave at the Historic Mesquite Arena. Game time is 7 pm.

